Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.71 and a fifty-two week high of $306.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.50 and a 200-day moving average of $284.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

