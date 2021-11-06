Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 32,495 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

