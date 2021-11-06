Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $46.93

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.93, but opened at $44.22. Continental Resources shares last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 18,188 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

