Context Capital Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.31 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $120.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

