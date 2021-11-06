ContentBox Price Tops $0.0011 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00026602 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00273586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001154 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

