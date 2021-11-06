Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$2,700.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2,335.71.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,157.87 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,459.99 and a 52 week high of C$2,270.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,964.67.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 64.720003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.