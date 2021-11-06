ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

