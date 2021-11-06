CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Sells $2,156,840.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

