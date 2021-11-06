CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Insider Sells $2,594,717.84 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) insider Pat Beyer sold 17,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $2,594,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pat Beyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CONMED alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80.

CNMD opened at $156.56 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.