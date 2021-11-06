Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $20.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. 5,726,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

