Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $48.49 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.96.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

