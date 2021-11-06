Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $521.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 89.1% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 918,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 655,522 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

