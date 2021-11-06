comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. comScore has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCOR stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,412.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

