CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.50 ($97.06).

Shares of COP opened at €74.40 ($87.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.35 ($100.41). The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.68.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

