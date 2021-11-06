Comparing The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Cooper Companies and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies 102.48% 11.42% 7.58% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Cooper Companies and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71

The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus target price of $443.73, suggesting a potential upside of 4.60%. Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $62.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Warby Parker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than The Cooper Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Cooper Companies and Warby Parker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 8.60 $238.40 million $9.64 44.01 Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Summary

The Cooper Companies beats Warby Parker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

