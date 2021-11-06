Comparing Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -190.58% Antares Pharma 37.73% 16.55% 9.17%

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 795.58 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.32 $56.20 million $0.06 63.33

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.05%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

