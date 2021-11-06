Comparing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) & Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -106.12% -65.39% -30.43%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytek BioSciences and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.91%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 11.79 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -4.07

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Cytek BioSciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

