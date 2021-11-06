Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, reports. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,826. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,553,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,414,000 after buying an additional 400,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 539,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
Further Reading: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.