Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $297.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

