Colliers Securities Comments on Mimecast Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mimecast in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $80.84.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

