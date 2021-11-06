Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$184.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CIGI opened at C$182.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$97.27 and a 52 week high of C$184.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.40.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

