Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

