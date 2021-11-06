Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

