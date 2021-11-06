Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:CNS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 88.45% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

