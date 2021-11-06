Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Increases Dividend to $1.70 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CNS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 88.45%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

