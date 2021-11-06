Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $40.17 on Friday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Codexis by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 130,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.