CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Shares of CNF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a current ratio of 650.91. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

