CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “
Shares of CNF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a current ratio of 650.91. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
