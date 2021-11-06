CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

