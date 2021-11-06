Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.