Clarkson (LON:CKN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

LON CKN opened at GBX 4,055 ($52.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,840.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,362.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -49.27. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.60%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

