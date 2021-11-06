City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Announces Earnings Results

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. City Office REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.320 EPS.

NYSE CIO opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $788.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

