Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. 3,087,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $89.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,570 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

