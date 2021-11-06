Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Announces Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,214. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

