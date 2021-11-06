Citrix Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

CTXS opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $89.07 and a one year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

