Citigroup Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $39.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

NYSE ELF opened at $31.33 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

