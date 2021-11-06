Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

CRUS opened at $78.85 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,331. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

