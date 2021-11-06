Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $376,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34.

On Thursday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $77.72 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

