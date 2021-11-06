Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPRQF. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and set a C$11.55 price target (down previously from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.01.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $12.16 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

