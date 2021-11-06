China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE CEA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

