Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 5,321.74% and a net margin of 112.46%.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $65.82. 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,160. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.