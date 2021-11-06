Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 5,321.74% and a net margin of 112.46%.
Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $65.82. 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,160. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.