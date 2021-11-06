Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,654. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -27.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

