Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $107.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.39.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. Chegg has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.