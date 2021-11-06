Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Acquisitions have helped it to broaden its portfolio and enter newer markets, which have eventually driven its revenues. The company continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting revenues. However, currency headwinds and high investments in marketing and sales were an overhang on margins. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is concerning.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

