Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

CLDT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 246,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,802. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.94.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

