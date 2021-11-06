Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.
CLDT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 246,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,802. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.94.
CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
