Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

GTLS traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.42. 294,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.26. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.