Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,856 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $37,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.