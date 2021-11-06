Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.33 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $36,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

Semtech stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.