Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.99 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Watts Water Technologies worth $34,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WTS stock opened at $206.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

