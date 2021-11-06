Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,003 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Itron worth $36,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -149.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

