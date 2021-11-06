Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.23. 686,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,968. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

